Brickley Wealth Management Buys 8,269 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 14.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $560,388,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

