Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,260,000 after acquiring an additional 795,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.