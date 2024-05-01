Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,093,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

