CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $468.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $468.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.64.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $402.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $12,950,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $628,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

