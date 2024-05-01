California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,485 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 52.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $254.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

