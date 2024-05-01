California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 13.3 %
NYSE THC opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $112.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
