California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,690,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in AGCO by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 318,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

