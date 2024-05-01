California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

