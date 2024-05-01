California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of WESCO International worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in WESCO International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

