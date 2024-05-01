California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Medpace worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.39 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

