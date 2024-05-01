California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bruker worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 452,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

