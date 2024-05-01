California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Landstar System worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
