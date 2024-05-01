California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Popular worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Popular alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57.

Popular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Read Our Latest Report on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.