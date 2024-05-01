California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Onto Innovation worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.