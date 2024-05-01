California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.56 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of GXO Logistics worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

