California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

STAG opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.