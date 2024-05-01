California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.85 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Olin worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after buying an additional 397,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,321,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,024,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 21.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,179,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

