California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of SoFi Technologies worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,093.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

