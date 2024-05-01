California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.90 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

THG opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

