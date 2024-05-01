California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

