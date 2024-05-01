California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Weatherford International worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.