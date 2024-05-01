California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.54 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of RBC Bearings worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $244.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.80. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

