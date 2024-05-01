California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.95 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,358,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,834,000 after purchasing an additional 335,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

