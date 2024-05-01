California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

