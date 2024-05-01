California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,793 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after buying an additional 254,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

