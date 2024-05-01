California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,263 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CWM LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,452 shares of company stock worth $117,637,097. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,065.03 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,363.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

