California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 361 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Wingstop worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 506,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wingstop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,236 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $392.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

