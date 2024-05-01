California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of FMC worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in FMC by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in FMC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

