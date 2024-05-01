California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

NYCB stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

