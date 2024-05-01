California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

KNSL opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.01 and its 200 day moving average is $414.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

