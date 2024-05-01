California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,801 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of APi Group worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

