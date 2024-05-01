California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,743 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Gentex worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,718 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 979,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

