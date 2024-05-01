California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,406 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,406 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 124,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

