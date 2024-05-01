California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,650 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

