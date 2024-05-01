California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 487 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $116,036,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.7 %

BIO stock opened at $269.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.67 and its 200 day moving average is $316.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $473.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.