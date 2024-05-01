California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,136 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of New York Times worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 9.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

