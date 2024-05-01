California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 58,271 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,066.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

