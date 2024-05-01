California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 603 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,316,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

