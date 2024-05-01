California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,263 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of PVH worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

