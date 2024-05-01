California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,317 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

