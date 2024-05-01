California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,789 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

