California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,814 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

