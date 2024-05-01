California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 860 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

