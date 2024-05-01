California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,854 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

WAL opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

View Our Latest Report on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.