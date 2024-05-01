California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,999 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

