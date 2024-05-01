California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,929 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Comerica worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 49,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 230,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

