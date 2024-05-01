California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Brunswick worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

