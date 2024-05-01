California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 59.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 27.3% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

