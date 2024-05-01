California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Southwestern Energy worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 300,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Read Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.