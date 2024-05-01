California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.